PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.17 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $2.17 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PTF is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.