Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.