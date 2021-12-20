Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PDEX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $22.41. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,233. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

