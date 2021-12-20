Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.25 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $82.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.