Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.28 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

