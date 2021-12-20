Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

