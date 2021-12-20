Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 5,152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

