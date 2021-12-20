Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

