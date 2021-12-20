Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 48,648 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.