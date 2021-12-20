Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Update

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70. Project Angel Parent has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

