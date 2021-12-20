Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 4.7%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 1,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 177,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

