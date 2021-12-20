Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Update

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
