Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Update

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,490. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $375.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.