Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:PUK opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

