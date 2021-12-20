Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.05

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.05 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 2580009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.05 ($0.32).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.07. The firm has a market cap of £74.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

