Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of CHK opened at $60.76 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.