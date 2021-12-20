Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE FRC opened at $199.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.