Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $135.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

