Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $156.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 515,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

