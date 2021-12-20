Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for City in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Shares of City stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. City has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in City by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

