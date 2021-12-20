Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Accenture plc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $332.56. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

