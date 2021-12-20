Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

