Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.71 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average is $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $84,723,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

