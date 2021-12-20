Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.27 on Monday. Funko has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

