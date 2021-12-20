Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.