Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CLF stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

