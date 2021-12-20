Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Boosted by Analyst

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $876.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

