QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,277. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

