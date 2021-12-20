Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $49.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $174.15 or 0.00371592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009665 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.77 or 0.01354451 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.