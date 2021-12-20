Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00369057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009459 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.01356104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

