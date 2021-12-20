Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0021 (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $380.75 million and approximately $53.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.