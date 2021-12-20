Radix (XRD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Billion

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $520,090.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,120,831,704 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

