Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $336,835.95 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $336,835.95 and $112.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

