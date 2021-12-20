Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $58,815.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,238.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.94 or 0.08338442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00325760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00919103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00401257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00259589 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

