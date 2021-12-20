Raymond James Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $455.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.71.

ARGX opened at $310.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

