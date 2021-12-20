Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

