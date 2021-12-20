Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.80). Approximately 45,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 86,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

