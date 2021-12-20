ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

SOL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 6,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,404. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.