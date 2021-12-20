REPO Price Down 10.2% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. REPO has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1.23 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

