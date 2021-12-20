Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $243.35 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

