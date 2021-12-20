Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

WW International stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.59. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.