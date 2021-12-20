Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 109.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.