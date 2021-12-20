Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
