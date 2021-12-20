Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

