Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ADBE, BPOP, CE, CRL, DGEAF, DOGEF, EPAY, FBP, GOLD, OFG)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 20th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

