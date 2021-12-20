Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ADBE, BPOP, CE, CRL, DGEAF, DOGEF, EPAY, FBP, GOLD, OFG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 20th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.