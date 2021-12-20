Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $481.00 to $487.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $404.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $473.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $485.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $429.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $500.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $466.00 to $548.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $474.00 to $486.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LULU traded down $14.09 on Monday, reaching $370.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,841. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

