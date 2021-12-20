Reviewing Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 7.15% 24.50% 6.92% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amcor and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.86 billion 1.41 $939.00 million $0.60 19.65 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 4.68 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amcor and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 2 4 0 2.25 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

