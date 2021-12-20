Reviewing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05% Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36%

This table compares Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.50 -$2.68 billion $1.67 23.47 Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.49 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -2.63

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Laredo Petroleum on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

