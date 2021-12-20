RichQUACK.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.38 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $123.38 million and $2.22 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

