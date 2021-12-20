Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $7,339.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

