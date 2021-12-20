Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,045.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $83,045.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

